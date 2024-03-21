Forests should be harmed for building Infrastructure: Saber

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today said the country's forests should not be destroyed for the construction of roads or any other infrastructures.

"A law is being formulated to protect forests. Forest research will be strengthened. By working together to conserve forests, wildlife and biodiversity, we can present a beautiful Bangladesh to the future and present generations," he told a discussion in Dhaka.

The Department of Forest arranged the discussion at Ban Bhaban in the capital marking the International Day of Forests-2024.

Speaking as chief guest, Saber Hossain said forestation and forest monitoring activities are being digitised.

Smart patrolling system in the Sundarbans is successfully monitoring forests and preventing crimes there, he said.

The process of preparing mobile apps is underway to get tickets and other services online for travel to the Sundarbans and other protected forest areas, the minister said.

He said the government is updating the existing laws, rules, and policies to achieve various goals.

The minister said the officers and staff of the forest department will be posted based on their efficiency and merit. Those who do good work will get recognition, he added.

Chaired by Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Aranyak Foundation Chairman Prof Dr AZM Manzoor Rashid and Project Director of Sufal Gobind Roy.