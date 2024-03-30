Elephant found dead in Teknaf

The Forest Department recovered the carcass of an elephant from Leda Hilly area of Cox's Bazar's Teknaf today.

Forest officials said they suspect the elephant died due to old age, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent.

The elephant was estimated to be between 75-80 years old.

The elephant was found dead in Leda Hill of Hnila union.

Teknaf Forest Department Beat Officer Abul Kalam Sarkar said the cause of the death can be determined after post-mortem.

Hnila UP member Nurul Huda said there's a Rohingya camp nearby on the hill. Rohingyas living at the camp said they saw the elephant there a month ago.

After the news of the elephant's death, forest officials came and recovered the carcass.