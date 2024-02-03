Ditch single-use plastics: Saber

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today urged the teachers and students to make educational institutions of the country free from all types of single-use plastics.

"We want to declare the country free of single-use plastic with the aim of building a pollution-free 'Smart Bangladesh'. If the educational institutions come forward and teach the children, thousands of families associated with the institutions will know about the harms plastic pollution," he said.

The environment minister said this while attending the annual sports competition at Motijheel Ideal School and College in the capital as the chief guest today, said a release.

"Not just plastic, educational institutions should be free from all types of waste ... They should plant enough trees in campuses. The steps will make youngsters sensitive and careful about the environment," Chowdhury said.

"As our aim is to make the earth habitable again for our kids, the syllabus of schools and colleges will include environment and biodiversity conservation, tree plantation and combating climate change to create widespread public awareness about the dire plastic pollution," he said, said the release.

He then called upon the teachers and students to become aware and make others aware about the dangers of plastic and all other kinds of environmental pollution.