Cold Wave: All schools shut down in Kurigram

All educational institutions in Kurigram district have been declared shut due to the ongoing cold spell.

Mohammad Saidul Arif, deputy commissioner (DC) of Kurigram, said, "We have decided to shut all educational institutions till the situation improves."

Kurigram, a northern district of the country, witnessed 9 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 10.2 degrees Celsius yesterday morning.

Subal Chandra Sarkar, in charge of Rajarhat Meteorological Office in Kurigram, said the temperature has been fluctuating between 9 and 13 degrees Celsius in the district for the last week.

He said the district has not witnessed such a cold wave in the last 10-12 years, adding such temperature may continue for two more days.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) said in a circular that education authorities in individual districts can shut down schools if temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, people continue to suffer in Kurigram due to the ongoing cold snap.

Md Abdul Aziz, a resident of Hospital Para area, said, "I have never seen such a situation in Kurigram in the last eight to ten years."

Moza Mia of Kathalbari Sinai village said, "It has become extremely difficult to step outside without warm clothes."

The children and the elderly are the worst sufferers of this bitter cold, he added.

The Meteorological Office said as the speed of the northern wind is 8-12 kilometers per hour, the intensity of cold is being felt more.

Due to the cold wave and dense fog, flights and inland road communication have been delayed over the last few weeks.