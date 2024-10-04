Closed since August 5, Bangabandhu Safari Park lies in shambles

Authority estimating loot, damages; repair cost may go up to Tk 10 crore

Shuttered tea-stalls, closed restaurants, vacant parking spaces, and a deserted entrance—once abuzz with tourists, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Safari Park in Gazipur, the second largest of its kind in the country, has seen no crowd for around two months.

Visiting the spot on Thursday, this correspondent came across just one battery-run three-wheeler at the park's stoppage.

"Tourists ask us to bring them here, then they see the park is closed and fight with us in disappointment. So, I tell them beforehand and see them returning disheartened," said Zakir Miah, the vehicle's driver, who was sipping a cup of tea at the only operating tea stall in front of the park.

Photo: Monjurul Haque/Star

Most shops in the area have seen almost no customers since the park's closure on August 5, said the owner of the tea-stall, Lal Miah, adding that he opens his shop hoping for a few customers as most other traders have closed business and returned to their village homes.

"Perhaps people do not know about the park's closure," said Qayyum Mia, an 80-year-old local hawker sitting in front of the ticket counter, suggesting that this correspondent tries entry through the alternative gate no 2.

Photo: Monjurul Haque/Star

Entering the park through the alternative gate, this correspondent saw vandalised minibuses near the gate. The children's park area was seen in ruins, while display maps, the natural museum, butterfly corner, information centre and food corner were in shambles.

Several officials of the park, invested in animal care, refused to speak to the correspondent, and suggested contacting the park's authority for more information in this regard.

Tourist police officers are off regular duty and only visit the park when called to work, said an officer, preferring anonymity.

According to the park's assistant forest conservator, Rafiqul Islam, various birds and other animals were looted, while several spots were damaged following the fall of the Awami League regime on August 5. The park has been closed since then.

"Two peacocks and 10 macaws were looted from the park. Besides, property worth around Tk 5 crore was damaged. Repairing costs would round off to about Tk 10 crore," he mentioned.

Nevertheless, there is adequate food supply for the animals as per tenders, he said

Asked about the amount of time needed for the renovation and if the park will be renamed, he said, "We have estimated the budget and sent it to the authorities. The works will begin on their directive."

No decision has come regarding the park's name, he added.

He, however, added that some animals have been added to the park's fleet during this interval.

An elephant has been brought in from Gopalganj's Kotalipara last week, taking the park total count of this mammal to nine, said Mostafizur Rahman, a veterinary surgeon at the park's wildlife hospital.

Thirteen spotted deer, five male and eight female, have also arrived at the park last week; they were brought in from Gazipur's Kaliakair. The animals will be released after quarantine, provided that their health permits it, mentioned the assistant forest conservator.