Ban on poly bags: Customer reactions mixed in some supermarkets

The government's strict ban on polythene and polypropylene shopping bags has come into effect across various superstores in the capital.

While supermarket staffers welcome the move, some shoppers are unsure about the affordability, practicality, and availability of alternative options.

Earlier, the interim government decided to implement the ban in supermarkets starting today, which will also extend to kitchen markets starting November 1.

During visits to multiple supermarkets in the Mirpur 10, Kazipara, Shewrapara, and Dhanmondi areas of the capital, this correspondent saw that several supermarkets have started enforcing the ban.

However, customer reactions were mixed regarding the alternative options.

At the Agora supermarket in Shewrapara, a loudspeaker announcement informed shoppers that polythene bags are strictly prohibited. According to the government directive, customers must bring eco-friendly bags to their shopping trip starting October 1.

Talking to this newspaper, a salesman at the store said, "This isn't new for us; we've been avoiding poly bags for a long time. However, with the government's renewed initiative, we have informed our customers about the policy. We also encouraged them to bring bags from home."

Pointing to a collection of jute bags, the salesman said, "We offer these bags as an alternative. Customers can buy them at a low price. But their reaction to purchasing something that was previously given for free has not been all positive so far," he added.

The price of alternative bags, mostly made from jute or paper, was found to be between Tk 6-30 across different supermarkets. Dissatisfied with the new move, some customers alleged that polythene bags were previously provided free of charge.

Md Salah Uddin, a customer at Shawpno's Kazipara branch, said, "Banning polythenes is a positive step, but what are the practical alternatives?

"It would be more beneficial if these alternatives were offered for free."

Another customer said, "How will we carry fish and meat from supermarkets? These can't be taken in paper or jute bags. Earlier, we used to carry them in polythene bags. But what's the alternative for this?"

Hasan Ali, a senior salesman at Meena Bazar's Senpara branch in Mirpur 10, said, "Many of the customers praised the decision. But some of them have already argued with our salespersons, as we couldn't provide any bags for free."

On September 9, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan announced the ban during a meeting with stakeholders at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

An environment ministry official said the ban on plastic bags, which has been in place since 2002, will now be strictly enforced.