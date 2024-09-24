Action against use of plastic bags in supermarkets from Oct 1: Rizwana

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, today announced that legal measures will be taken in all supermarkets from October 1 and in all markets from November 1 to enforce the existing ban on the use of polythene and polypropylene bags.

Additionally, actions will be taken against polythene producers from November 1.

The adviser mentioned that everyone has sufficient time, and the government is also working on providing alternatives.

Rizwana made the announcements during a discussion meeting on the challenges and possibilities of banning polythene shopping bags. The meeting was held at the office of the Mohammadpur Town Hall Market Traders' Association.

Prior to the meeting, the adviser inaugurated a clean-up campaign and distributed alternative materials to polythene in the market.

Bins and permanent notice boards were also installed to collect polythene and other plastic packaging.

The ban on plastic bags in supermarkets is not a unilateral decision by the government but has been agreed upon in consultation with supermarket owners, she said.

Alternatives such as jute, fabric, and paper bags will be provided by 20-25 companies, including Bangladesh Jute Mills Association.

Supermarkets have already placed their orders, and arrangements are in place to meet their demands.

The adviser emphasised that the use of poly bags has been illegal since 2002, and actions will now be taken to strictly enforce the law in markets as well.

The secretary and additional secretary of the Ministry of Environment, director general and director of the Department of Environment, and president of Mohammadpur Town Hall Market Traders' Association were present at the event.