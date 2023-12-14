2 more flights diverted due to dense fog

Mild cold wave may hit several areas in north, west

A day labourer warms her feet above a fire by the roadside in Rajbandh area of Khulna’s Batiaghata upazila. Amid the chilly weather, like her, many head out from home early in the morning in search of work. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Two international flights bound for Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, between 12:00am and 7:00am yesterday, were diverted to Kolkata due to dense fog.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director at the HSIA, confirmed the information to The Daily Star.

He said the diverted flights started to return to the Dhaka airport from 8:00am when the weather became normal.

Meanwhile, Shahinul Islam, meteorologist of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said temperatures may drop across the country today and mild cold waves may also sweep over northwest and western parts of the country.

According to the weather forecast of BMD, weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country in the next 24 hours.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country between midnight to morning. Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

The lowest recorded temperature in the country, in the last 24 hours till 3:00pm yesterday, was 12 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi.