Nature Quest: Jewels of the jungle

Kalij pheasants spotted roaming the grounds at Chittagong University recently. These hen-sized birds can be found in forests and thickets in the Himalayan foothills, from Nepal and Pakistan to Western Thailand.

They prefer mostly forested areas in hilly or mountainous regions, which is why they can be seen often in Sylhet and Chattogram hill tracts.

While the males are considered strikingly beautiful due to the navy blue-black plumage and a glaring red around the eyes, the females are more mundane brownish-grey. Like most pheasants, the Kalij pheasant is also omnivorous, with a diverse menu of plants and small insects or reptiles. Considered generally sedentary, these birds are known to perform only seasonal movements for food or mating and roost on trees.

However, if frightened, not only can they fly but can scurry away on foot from danger. Though the Kalij pheasant is in the "Least Concern" category of the IUCN, there have been reports of decline in their populations in many areas due to hunting and habitat loss.