Wildlife
UNB, Khulna
Sat Apr 20, 2024 08:25 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 20, 2024 08:37 PM

Most Viewed

Wildlife

Honey collector dies in tiger attack in Sundarbans

UNB, Khulna
Sat Apr 20, 2024 08:25 PM Last update on: Sat Apr 20, 2024 08:37 PM
Photo: Star Lifestyle

A honey collector died in an attack by a tiger at Notabeki under Satkhira range of the Sundarbans today.

The deceased was identified as Maniruzzaman Bachhu, son of Abul Kashem Gazi of Dumuria village in Shyamnagar upazila.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Nure Alam, assistant range officer, said Maniruzzaman along with others went to the Sundarbans to collect honey on April 2 with permission.

Today, the tiger attacked Maniruzzaman and tried to drag him to the deep forest.

Another honey collector rescued him from the tiger's clutches after hitting it but he died shortly.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

দাসত্ব থেকে বেরিয়ে আসতে সবাইকে ঐক্যবদ্ধ হতে হবে: মির্জা ফখরুল

‘কিছুই এখন অবশিষ্ট নেই। ঐক্যের কথা আমরা বলি, মুক্তিযুদ্ধের চেতনার কথা আমরা বলি, সেই চেতনার লেশমাত্র এখন আর অবশিষ্ট নেই।’

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘তীব্র গরমে’ চু্য়াডাঙ্গায় ২ ও পাবনায় একজনের মৃত্যু

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification