Honey collector dies in tiger attack in Sundarbans

A honey collector died in an attack by a tiger at Notabeki under Satkhira range of the Sundarbans today.

The deceased was identified as Maniruzzaman Bachhu, son of Abul Kashem Gazi of Dumuria village in Shyamnagar upazila.

Nure Alam, assistant range officer, said Maniruzzaman along with others went to the Sundarbans to collect honey on April 2 with permission.

Today, the tiger attacked Maniruzzaman and tried to drag him to the deep forest.

Another honey collector rescued him from the tiger's clutches after hitting it but he died shortly.