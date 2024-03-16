THE SHRINKING JAMUNA: A portion of the Jamuna in Bogura’s Sariakandi upazila turns into a narrow channel as the water level goes down during the drier seasons, exposing the silt accumulated throughout the year. According to Bogura’s Water Development Board, around a billion tonnes of silt is deposited during the monsoon as water rushes in from the upstream in Rangpur, Gaibandha and Bogura. When the water recedes before the rainy season, the chars, or shoals, rise back up. In 2021, a Bogura-Jamalpur ferry service was launched but had to be halted in just a few days due to poor navigability during the dry season. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mostafa Shabuj