Saving Jadukata river: BELA serves legal notice on 13 govt bodies

The Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) today issued legal notices on 13 government bodies, including three ministries, urging them to cease leasing parts of the Jadukata river in Sunamganj and take action to safeguard the transboundary river.

BELA also called for legal measures against sand lifters.

Advocate Jakia Sultana, representing BELA, issued the notice to officials, including secretary of the environment ministry, chairman of National River Conservation Commission, and chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority.

BELA said the Jadukata has been leased as "Balumahal (designated sand quarry)" for years, violating mandatory hydrographic surveys required for such leases.