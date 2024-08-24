Release of water from Kaptai Dam tomorrow morning

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has changed its decision to open 16 spillways of the Kaptai Dam and said the water will be released in tomorrow morning.

Earlier, the authority said they would release water from the dam through all the spillways around 10:00pm.

It was necessary as water level inside the dam neared the danger mark, it added.

ATM Abduzzaher, the manager of the Kaptai Hydropower Plant, said the spillways of the Dam will be opened between 8:00am and 9:00am tomorrow (Sunday).

However, the authorities did not disclose the reasons behind the delay.

According to the previous statement, the water level of Kaptai Lake was recorded at 107.66 feet at 3:00pm today. To manage the rising water and prevent flooding in both upstream and downstream areas, all 16 spillways will be opened to a height of six inches. This move is expected to release 9,000 cubic feet of water per second (CFS).

Dr Idris Ali, a Karnaphuli river researcher and former professor at Chittagong College, told The Daily Star that there is no immediate cause for concern.

However, he noted that the increased water discharge could raise the tide level in the Karnaphuli and Halda rivers, potentially causing tidal water to enter agricultural lands near the Karnaphuli.

He also said that the spillway operation is necessary to protect the Kaptai Dam and the gates would be closed once the water level drops below the danger mark.