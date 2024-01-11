Energy
Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:46 PM

World added 50% more renewable energy capacity last year over 2022: IEA

Representational photo: Reuters/file

The world added 50 percent more renewable energy capacity in 2023 over last year, the International Energy Agency said Thursday, predicting booming growth in the next five years.

"The amount of renewable energy capacity added to energy systems around the world grew by 50 percent in 2023, reaching almost 510 gigawatts, with solar PV accounting for three-quarters of additions worldwide," the energy watchdog said in a statement.

