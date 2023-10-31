Waste-to-energy plant underway LGRD minister tells JS

For the first time, the construction of an incineration plant to generate electricity has been undertaken at Aminbazar landfill under DNCC, LGRD Minister Tazul Islam told parliament yesterday.

He said this in reply to a query from Morshed Alam, ruling Awami League MP from Noakhali-2.

Tazul said 17,054 tonnes of solid waste is produced daily in 12 city corporations and the initiative aims to convert it into a resource.

"Eighty-one acres of land have already been acquired for the project... such initiatives have also been taken in Narayanganj and other city corporations," he said.