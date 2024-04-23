Energy
The areas in Savar where gas supply will be halted for 12hrs tomorrow

Gas supply interruptions

Gas supply to all categories of customers will be suspended at different areas in Savar for 12 hours from 9:00am to 9:00pm tomorrow.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where gas supply will be halted include Tongabari, Ashulia, Khejur Bagan, Gouripur, Khagan, Kumkumari, and Akran.

The consumers in the adjoining areas may experience low gas pressure, said Titas Gas, regretting the temporary inconvenience.

