Power outage in parts of Bangladesh due to short supply of LNG

Due to the reduced supply of liquefied natural gas from Moheshkhali terminal, power generation reduced as well leading to countrywide load-shedding in many places today.

Till the evening, the country faced up to 700MW load-shedding, according to the data of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.

In a Facebook post, the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources said, the power generation reduced due to the interruption in the LNG supply from the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) in Moheshkhali.

"The ministry is trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible," it read.

Some areas may face power failure due to the incident.

"We sincerely apologise for the temporary inconvenience to our valued customers," it added.

The PGCB data shows, at around 2:00pm today, the country produced around 8,916MW of electricity against the demand of around 9,640MW.

Gas supply resumed from the FSRU, but is yet to reach its expected level, according to the Petrobangla officials.