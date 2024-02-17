More gas likely to be found in Sylhet’s Kailashtila field: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy, and Minerals Resources Nasrul Hamid hoped that 1.6 TCF (trillion cubic feet) more gas will be found at the Kailashtila gas field in Golapganj upazila of Sylhet.

It will be confirmed once the drilling is completed within the next four months, he said.

The state minister made the remarks after visiting the Kailashtila well no 8 today.

Nasrul said the Kailashtila field previously had 3 TCF reserves and more gas reserve will be found once the current search wells are drilled.

"We are waiting for you to take initiative. The ministry does not undertake any project. We want everyone to show their capability. Sylhet gas field has moved forward, taking on more projects. We want others to come forward as well, " he told officials.

Mizanur Rahman, managing director of Sylhet Gas Fields Limited, said seven wells were drilled in Kailashtila earlier, and gas was found in every well.

"We are expecting more than 1 TCF of gas after the digging," he said.

The drilling of the Kailashtila-8 well started on January 11 this year. The work is expected to be completed in 120 days. State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (BAPEX) is digging the well.