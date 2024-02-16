Energy
Star Digital Report
Fri Feb 16, 2024 03:03 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 16, 2024 03:09 PM

Energy

Gas supply to northern districts to remain halted till Sunday

Star Digital Report
Fri Feb 16, 2024 03:03 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 16, 2024 03:09 PM

Gas supply to the northern districts under the Paschimanchal Gas Company Limited (PGCL) was suspended last night due to line-repair work in Hatikumrul area of Sirajganj.

According to PGCL sources, gas supply to all categories of customers in the northern districts will remain suspended for 60 hours till Sunday morning.

The suspension came to place due to the replacement work of a 30-inch pipe of the gas transmission line in Hatikumrul, said PGCL Manager Shailaja Nanda Basak.

The work started at 8:00pm yesterday and will be completed by Sunday morning, he said adding that supply will be normal from 8:00 am on Sunday.

According to sources, there are 1,29,411 customers in the northern districts under PGCL. Of them, 10 are power plants, 53 captive power, 31 CNG stations, 133 industrial establishments, 332 commercial establishments, and 1,28,852 are residential customers.

The PGCL authorities expressed regret for the temporary inconvenience.

