Farmers won’t suffer for power price hike: Sadhan

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder today said small and marginal farmers will not suffer from the price hike of power as they get subsidy from the government for irrigation.

"The government distributes free fertilizers and seeds to small and marginal farmers. Farmers get electricity for irrigation at a subsidized price. As a result, the increase in electricity price will not have much impact," he said.

The minister was talking to the journalists while inaugurating the newly constructed building of Naogaon District Food Controller's office worth around Tk 3 crore, a press release said.

Pointing at rice mill owners, he said that multiple silos cannot be kept under one license.

"If there are licenses with different names, the silos should be identified accordingly," he added.

The food minister said that a digital system has been introduced for farmers to purchase paddy.

Mentioning that there is no shortage of food in the country, the minister said there is no reason to worry about this.

The process of buying 3.5 lakh metric tons of wheat has been completed seven days ago.

The minister urged the consumers not to pay heed to rumors and not to buy too much rice at a time.

With Acting Deputy Commissioner Milton Chandra Roy in the chair, the inauguration programme was addressed, among others, by Secretary of Food Ministry Md Ismiel Hossain and Director General of the Directorate General of Food Md Shakhawat Hossain.