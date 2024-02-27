Chunnu criticises govt move to hike power prices

Opposition Chief Whip and Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu today in parliament slammed the government for its plan to hike electricity and energy prices, saying such moves will add to the misery of people.

Speaking on a point of order, Chunnu demanded the government withdraw its decision.

The government is set to hike electricity and energy prices from first week of March to reduce subsidy bills from the state coffer, said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today.

Electricity prices will go up by 34 paisa per unit, said Nasrul Hamid while responding to reporters at the secretariat.

Chunnu, in his speech, said, "People are leading unbearable lives. There is no control over the price of goods. Amid the situation, the government has increased the price of electricity. Gas prices have also increased."

"The government used to say thousands of crores of taka were being spent on paying subsidies. But how can you reduce subsidies when people are already crushing due to price hike of essentials? An increase in the price of electricity means that the price of many goods will increase with it," he said.

"People elected a government with high hopes just a month ago, and that government is now raising electricity and gas prices ahead of Ramadan. This is unfair," said Chunnu.

"I request the government not to increase the price of gas and electricity right now. You can think about this when the economy returns to a normal state," he added.