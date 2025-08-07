BGFCL signs deal with Chinese firm to drill two deep gas wells

Titas-31 will be the deepest well in the country, while Bakhrabad-11 will rank among the deepest

Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Limited (BGFCL) has signed an agreement with Chinese firm CNPC Chuanqing Drilling Engineering Company Ltd (CCDC) today to drill two deep exploratory gas wells --Titas-31 and Bakhrabad-11.

Titas-31 will be the deepest well in the country, while Bakhrabad-11 will rank among the deepest. Titas-31 is planned to be drilled to a depth of 5,600 metres and Bakhrabad-11 to 4,300 metres. Currently, the deepest well in Bangladesh is Fenchuganj-2, which reaches 4,977 metres.

A press release from BGFCL stated that the total estimated cost of the project is Tk 798 crore. Of this, Tk 558.60 crore will come as a loan from the Government of Bangladesh, while the remaining will be funded by BGFCL.

In addition to drilling, the project will involve land acquisition, the construction of gas gathering pipelines, and other supporting infrastructure.

The Chinese firm was selected through an open tender, and the project is scheduled to run from July 2025 to December 2027.

The initiative marks Bangladesh's first attempt to drill high-pressure, high-temperature gas wells, with estimated reservoir pressure of 15,000 psi and temperatures nearing 390°F.

"Until now, no well in Bangladesh has been drilled beneath overpressure zones with such challenging conditions," the press release said, adding that success could open a new frontier in the country's gas exploration.

Upon completion, Titas-31 is expected to produce around 15 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcfd), and Bakhrabad-11 about 10 mmcfd -- adding substantial supply to the national grid.

The agreement was signed by BGFCL Company Secretary Md Mojahar Ali and CCDC CEO Li Xiaoming at a ceremony held at Petrobangla. Petrobangla Chairman Md Rezanur Rahman, along with officials from BGFCL, BAPEX, and CCDC, including project and managing directors, were present at the signing.