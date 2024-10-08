Riverbank erosion threatens 30 families in Kapasia

Half a kilometre of the Ghighat area on the Kapasia regional road in Charsindur union of Gazipur has collapsed into the river, threatening at least 30 families in the nearby Ravidas neighbourhood.

The erosion, caused by continuous rainfall over the past week, has severely affected the area, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

The collapse occurred at 9:00am today, destroying portions of the Raniganj-Charsindur road and cutting off vital access routes.

Residents fear further destruction if immediate action is not taken.

Raihan Khan, sub-divisional engineer (Gazipur) of the Bangladesh Water Development Board, confirmed the riverbank's collapse.

"We have received videos showing houses being destroyed. We will take action," he said, noting that a similar incident had occurred earlier along the same river, which had been temporarily blocked.

Parul Ravidas, vice president of the Ghighat Sangh Mitra Puja Mandap, expressed concern that without swift intervention, the homes of all 30 families, along with the Puja Mandap, could be washed away.

The situation has disrupted daily life.

Neepa Rani Das, a student at Nashera High School, said, "I have stopped going to school. Many other students are in the same situation. With the road gone, there is no alternative way for us to attend classes."

Mohammad Parag Ahmed, a local businessman from Raniganj Bazar, said that the road was critical for transporting goods from Narsingdi.

"The road has been closed since Saturday, and our business has come to a standstill," he added.

The residents also highlighted years of illegal sand extraction from the river, which they blame for weakening the riverbank and contributing to the collapse.

Ganesh Ravidas, a local resident, said, "Our houses are being swallowed by the river. The bank has broken down by about 30 feet."

Mafiza Akhter from Taraganj village, a widow, expressed her fear.

"If the river continues to erode, our crops, which are right on the riverbank, will be lost. How will we survive if we can't plant?"

Main Uddin, upazila engineer of Kapasia, said that local authorities have been informed.

"I visited the site, and higher authorities at LGED have been alerted. Necessary measures will be taken," he assured.