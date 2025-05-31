Torrential rains cause severe waterlogging in Sylhet

156mm rainfall recorded in 3 hours

156mm rainfall recorded in 3 hours

Torrential monsoon rains, intensified by a land depression, left large parts of Sylhet city waterlogged today, causing disruptions to daily life and transport.

The Sylhet Meteorological Office recorded 156 millimetres of rainfall between 12:00pm and 3:00pm — the highest of the season so far.

Although the Surma River was flowing 149 centimetres below the danger mark as of 3:00pm, water levels remained slow to recede, according to the Water Development Board.

Photo: Sheikh Nasir

Officials cited poor drainage and clogged canals as the primary reasons for the lingering waterlogging.

Major roads including the Amberkhana-Airport Road and vital infrastructure such as Sylhet Railway Station were submerged, witnesses said.

Overflowing canals and blocked drains worsened the situation.

Photo: Sheikh Nasir

Areas severely affected by waterlogging include Hawapara, Jalalabad, Pathantula, Chowhatta, Zindabazar, Bandarbazar, Tilaghar, Majortila, and Shah Paran.

"Heavy rainfall in a very short period caused temporary waterlogging in several areas," said Sylhet City Corporation's Chief Engineer Nur Azizur Rahman.

"However, water drains out quickly once the rain eases," he said.

To address the crisis, the city corporation has opened a Control Room to manage the situation, with ward officials instructed to stay on duty and take necessary action.

Water levels have also risen in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet district due to hill runoff and heavy rainfall, but no flood situation has been reported yet.

Vehicle movement on the low-lying Gowainghat-Radhanagar road has been disrupted, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ratan Kumar Adhikari.