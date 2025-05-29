Tidal surge submerges Nijhum Dwip, cuts off Hatia

Heavy rain and stormy weather lash Noakhali for second day amid deep depression over Bay

Nijhum Dwip and vast low-lying areas of Noakhali's Hatia upazila have been inundated by an abnormal tidal surge, as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal unleashes continuous rain and strong winds across the region.

River transport between Hatia and the rest of Bangladesh remained suspended for the second consecutive day today due to rough weather.

Confirming the development, Hatia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Alauddin told The Daily Star this afternoon that local residents have been advised to remain alert due to fears of tidal inundation.

Photo: Anwarul Haider/Star

He also urged people to avoid travelling by river until weather conditions improve.

Residents said parts of Nijhum Dwip began experiencing significantly higher-than-usual tides from this morning, causing distress to both people and the wildlife in the national park.

Floodwaters entered roads and homes across several chars, including Char Ishwar, Nolchira, Dhal Char, Sukh Char and Char Ghasia, leaving coastal communities anxious about what lies ahead.

Md Azmir Hossain, a shopkeeper at Namar Bazar on Nijhum Dwip, said, "It started raining heavily with strong winds in the morning. By around 10am, tidal water entered the area at levels 3 to 4 feet higher than normal."

"Many businesses have suffered losses, and hundreds of ponds have lost their fish to the floodwaters," he added.

Md Bablu Mia, another resident of the island, said, "It's been pouring since dawn. Several key roads are flooded and water has entered low-lying homes. With no embankments in place, the tide rushes in quickly."

Locals estimate nearly 15,000 people have been marooned on the island.

The number could rise if more areas are submerged.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the well-marked low over the northwest Bay and adjoining areas has intensified into a depression.

Noakhali recorded 126 millimetres of rainfall over the past 24 hours.

Md Fahad Hasan, Hatia's upazila fisheries officer, told The Daily Star, "The unusually high tide has washed away fish from different ponds and farms across Nijhum Dwip. We will be able to give an exact estimate by Friday."

UNO Md Alauddin added, "Local cautionary signal No. 3 is in effect for coastal areas. We are closely monitoring the situation and have taken all necessary preparations to face any possible disaster. Cyclone shelters are ready."

"Nijhum Dwip was flooded due to the unusual tide. The situation is expected to improve within the next two to three days," he said.