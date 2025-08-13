Teesta, Brahmaputra, other rivers swell, threatening floods in northern districts

Chars, riverside villages in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur, Gaibandha, and Nilphamari inundated

At least 140 chars (river islands) and riverbank villages throughout 33 unions in 13 upazilas of Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur, Gaibandha, and Nilphamari have been inundated as the Teesta river water is flowing above the danger level, according to Water Development Board.

Meanwhile, Dudhkumar, and Dharla rivers are also rising rapidly, though they are still flowing below the danger levels, the WDB said.

Around 9:00am today, the water level at the Teesta Barrage point in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat, was recorded at 52.22 metres, seven centimetres above the danger mark.

At the same time, the WDB recorded the Brahmaputra river at 22.17 metres — 1.08 metres below the danger level — at Chilmari.

The Dudhkumar river measured 29.08 metres, 52 cm below the danger level, at Pateshwari point in Nageshwari, while the Dharla river stood at 26.19 metres, 86 cm below the danger mark, at Bridge Point in Kurigram Sadar.

Dalia's WDB Executive Engineer Amitav Chowdhury said all 44 gates of the Teesta Barrage remained opened since this morning.

He warned that the rivers' level may rise further as the upstream water continuing to pour in.

Lalmonirhat WDB Executive Engineer Shunil Kumar noted, "Low-lying areas and chars have already been inundated. The situation is under control for now, but if heavy rainfall and runoff persist, it could become severe in the next two–three days."

On the other hand, Kurigram's WDB Executive Engineer Rakibul Hasan said that in the last 12 hours, water levels in the Brahmaputra, Dudhkumar, and Dharla Rivers have risen by 40-45 centimetres.

Mozmul Haque, a farmer from Char Gokunda in Lalmonirhat Sadar, said, "This morning, water has entered every home in the village. Many have taken shelter on roads. Aman paddy fields have been submerged. If water keeps rising, it will be a devastating flood."

Kamal Hossain, a farmer from Char Bajra of Ulipur upazila in Kurigram, said, "At dawn, water entered all houses in this area. Rain has worsened our suffering. We're struggling to protect our cattle."

Nader Islam, a farmer from Jatrapur village in Kurigram Sadar, said, "The Brahmaputra's water has risen sharply over the past 24 hours. It looks like floods may be approaching soon."

When asked about the situation, Kurigram District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Abdul Matin assured, "We are prepared to handle the flood situation and have adequate relief supplies in stock."