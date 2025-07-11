Swelling Teesta threatens the northern dists

Over 100 villages still inundated in Feni

Heavy rains have submerged large areas of Feni, where over 100 villages were flooded following breaches in the embankments of the Muhuri, Kahua, and Selonia rivers. The photo was taken in the Munshirhat area of Fulgazi upazila yesterday. Photo: Rajib Raihan

More than 100 villages remain inundated following embankment breaches at 20 points in Feni, while a fresh threat looms in the north as the rising Teesta river may trigger temporary flooding in low-lying areas of Rangpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram and Lalmonirhat.

In the last 24 hours, moderate to heavy rainfall was observed in the coastal and northeastern regions of the country, specifically in Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna and Barishal divisions.

If this continues over the next three days, the flood situation in the divisions may worsen, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC)'s bulletin yesterday.

The FFWC also warned of temporary flooding in the northern districts -- including Rangpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram and Lalmonirhat -- in the next 24 hours.

The water level of the Kushiyara River may rise to the warning level and temporarily inundate low-lying areas adjacent to it in the Sylhet district.

A total of 106 villages in Fulgazi, Parshuram, Feni Sadar and Chhagalnaiya upazilas are flooded, with more villages coming under water as embankments along the Muhuri, Kahuya and Selonia rivers in Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas were breached in 20 places.

In the 24 hours to 3:00pm Thursday, the regional meteorological office in Feni recorded 61.1 millimetres of rainfall.

Around 50,000 people in parts of Fulgazi, Parshuram, Feni Sadar and Chhagalnaiya upazilas had become waterlogged, said Feni Deputy Commissioner Md Saiful Islam. Among them, 8,133 people from 2,255 families had taken refuge in 70 shelter centres.

Abul Kasem, a resident of Paschim Alka village in Parshuram, said they are yet to recover from the extensive damage caused by the June 24 flood and they have been hit again.

Different areas of Noakhali and Laxmipur towns have been waterlogged due to heavy rain in the last four days.

At least 300 families have so far been shifted to flood shelters in different upazilas across the district, said Noakhali's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khandaker Ishtiaque Ahmed.

In the Barishal division, the water level of several rivers crossed the danger level yesterday afternoon.

The water level of the Bishkhali river at Pathagatha point was flowing 3cm above the danger level, the Meghna river 42 cm above the danger level at Tazumuddin and the Baleswar river 9cm above the danger level at Pirojpur point as of 3:00 pm yesterday, said Tajul Islam, deputy assistant engineer of Water Development Board, Barishal.

In Barishal, after two consecutive days of heavy rain, the intensity has slightly decreased. Since Thursday morning, light drizzle has been reported across the city. According to the Met Office, 27 millimetres of rainfall were recorded in the 24 hours to noon.

Torrential rainfall caused waterlogging in most parts of Pirojpur town, including Bottola, Amanatganj and Rupatali.

Bhola has experienced the highest rainfall of the current monsoon season, recording a total of 380 millimetres over the past six days. In the last 24 hours alone, 93.3 millimetres of rain were recorded.

The continuous downpour has inundated low-lying areas of coastal upazilas, including Monpura, Tajumuddin, Char Fasson and Sadar. Although water levels have begun to recede, many areas remain waterlogged, leaving residents stranded.

Over in Rangamati, road communication on Langadu-Dighinala has remained suspended.

People are using boats to pass through the roads. The water level of the Maini River is increasing due to heavy rainfall, said locals.

The district administration, fire service and district information office are making announcements on loudspeakers to shift people from risky areas to safe places.