Remal hits southwest coast

Eight lakh evacuated in coastal region; man drowns in Potuakhali

Locals of Gabbunia village in Khulna’s Koyra upazila were going home to collect necessary items before heading to shelters as Cyclone Remal was hurtling towards the southwestern coast yesterday. People in the coastal areas have been warned to take precautions ahead of the storm’s arrival. PHOTOS: Habibur Rahman and Sohrab Hossain

More than eight lakh people were evacuated to safer areas in 16 coastal districts ahead of the year's first cyclone that could be extremely dangerous.

Cyclone Remal caused heavy rains and tidal surges up to 12 feet yesterday evening as it battered the country's south-western part.

According to officials, by midnight, wind speed at the coast may reach 130km per hour.

Jjust before Remal’s landfall, water rushed onto Char Montaz of Patuakhali’s Rangabali upazila. Photo: Habibur Rahman and Sohrab Hossain

The authorities were yet to assess the extent of damage caused by the cyclone.

A 24-year-old man drowned after he was swept away by the strong current in his flooded village in Kalapara, Patuakhali.

People living in some affected areas were left without electricity since Saturday night.

Mohibur Rahman, state minister for disaster management, last night said eight lakh people were evacuated to 9,000 shelters.

"There is adequate dry food, biscuits, safe water and medical supplies there," he said.

The met office issued the "great danger signal no-10" for Barishal region and its shoals, "great danger signal no-9" for the southeastern coastlines.

The Met department said Remal would make landfall between 6:00pm and midnight.

According to the Indian Met office, wind speed may reach up to 120km/ph, with gusts up to 135 km/ph hitting West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara area.

Meteorologists warned the severe storm could uproot trees and cause major damage to thatched homes and disrupt power and communication systems.

The approaching storm forced authorities to close Bangladesh's three seaports and the airport in the second-largest city Chattogram.

The disaster management ministry said it mobilised tens of thousands of volunteers to quicken the evacuation efforts.

Dhaka and its adjacent districts also experienced gusty wind and rain yesterday afternoon.

Almost all the coastal districts saw rain and strong wind since early yesterday. It started raining heavily in the evening, reported our correspondents from different districts.

Onrush of water breached embankments along the rivers Shibsa, Kapotakkho and Koyra at many points in Khulna.

Nine villages in Koyra , Paikgachha and Dacope upazila, which were partially submerged by tidal surge.

In Chattogram division, several thousand people of Nijhum Dwip in Noakhali's Hatiya upazila, were in fear as there was no embankment around the island.

The man who died in the Kawarchar area of Kalapara was named Shariful Islam. Locals said he was trying to save his mother-in-law and sister next to their home when he was swept away by the water.

Besides, nine points in the embankment were in vulnerable condition of Koyra upazila.

RISKS AT ROHINGYA SETTLEMENT

Around 27,000 Rohingyas are at risk of landslides caused by heavy rains brought by Remal, said Mohammad Samsuddauza, additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner.

"Preparations have been taken to reduce the risk," he said.

Volunteers are ready and many people are already shifted to safer places, he added.

Around 12 lakhs Rohingyas have been living in the 33 refugee camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar.