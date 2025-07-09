Monsoon, depression over Bay:Thousands suffer in coastal districts

People wade through almost waist-deep water on foot or rickshaws and vans in front of the fire service office on Shaheed Shahidullah Kaiser Road in Feni yesterday after torrential rain flooded several upazilas of the district. Photo: Collected

Torrential rain triggered by an active monsoon and a depression in the Bay of Bengal yesterday left thousands stranded in the low-lying areas of Cox's Bazar, Patuakhali, and Feni.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) recorded 241mm of rainfall in Patuakhali and 233mm in Feni in the last 24 hours. At least 694mm of rainfall has been recorded in Cox's Bazar over the past seven days.

According to BMD officials, the active monsoon has been causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, and Barisal divisions over the past few days.

"The country will experience heavy rainfall in many places today. However, rainfall will decrease in the next two days. The intensity will rise again from next Saturday [July 12] and continue for three to four days," said Dr Abul Kalam Mallik, meteorologist at the Dhaka Met office.

BMD also issued a landslide warning for people living in the hilly areas of the Chattogram division.

In Cox's Bazar, heavy rain submerged more than 80 villages, leaving thousands stranded. Assistant meteorologist AB Hannan said the district was being battered with heavy rainfall.

Among the six upazilas of the district, Teknaf was hit the hardest. Around 40 villages were flooded, marooning nearly 50,000 people, according to local officials.

Several villages in Whykong, Hnila, Teknaf Sadar, and Sabrang Baharchhara Union were submerged, along with areas in Teknaf municipality.

"We are monitoring the situation and staying in touch with the locals," said Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sheikh Ehessan Uddin.

On Saint Martin's Island, seawater intrusion was reported in multiple villages due to tidal surges and rough seas.

In Ukhiya, runoff from nearby hills triggered flash floods in around 16 villages, affecting approximately 10,000 people, said UNO Kamrul Hossain Chowdhury.

Floodwaters also entered refugee camps 3, 7, 12, and 22, affecting nearly 15,000 residents. NGOs are working to assess the damage and provide relief, he added.

In Ramu, water from the swollen Bakkhali river flooded around 1,000 homes in 10–12 villages of Fatekharkul, Rajarkul, and Sreekul unions, as well as Banglabazar and Khurulia of Jhilongja union under Cox's Bazar Sadar.

Meanwhile, the Matamuhuri overflowed due to heavy rain, inundating more than 2,000 homes in Chakaria and Pekua upazilas. Across these three upazilas, at least 10,000 people have been marooned.

Md Salauddin Ahmed, sub-divisional engineer of the Cox's Bazar Water Development Board, said parts of embankments in Moheshkhali and Kutubdia were damaged by strong water surges, and repairs are underway.

In Feni, 233mm of rain was recorded in 24 hours till yesterday afternoon.

Fulgazi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Fahriya Islam said the swollen Muhuri river devoured part of the road connecting Fulgazi Bazar and Rajeshpur, and two shops were washed away.

A local met official said the Muhuri was flowing 77cm above the danger level, raising the risk of flash floods in adjacent low-lying areas.

Officials said the inclement weather forced most schools in the district to suspend classes and examinations yesterday.

Incessant rain since Monday afternoon flooded most streets in the district headquarters. Daily wage earners were hit hard as they couldn't work due to the rough weather.

"We suffered immensely during last year's floods. We went almost broke. If such a situation recurs this year, I don't know how we will survive," said Balayet Hossain, an auto-rickshaw driver.

Life in Patuakhali town was also severely disrupted. Continuous downpour over the past 24 hours submerged most parts of the town under knee-deep water, inundating shops and homes.

According to Md Rahat of the Patuakhali met office, 241.4mm of rainfall was recorded in 24 hours till 3:00pm yesterday -- the highest in four years.

Students and office-goers faced difficulties as they had to wade through floodwaters, with most battery-run rickshaws and vehicles staying off the roads.

Patuakhali municipality administrator Md Jewel Rana said he and his team had been working since morning to keep sluice gates and drainage channels functional.

"Heavy rainfall and high river levels are delaying water outflow, but we're trying to manage the situation," he added.