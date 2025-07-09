Monsoon, depression over Bay: Thousands suffer in coastal districts

People wade through almost waist-deep water on foot or rickshaws and vans in front of the fire service office on Shaheed Shahidullah Kaiser Road in Feni yesterday after torrential rain flooded several upazilas of the district. Photo: Collected

Rainfall will decrease in the next two days. The intensity will increase again from next Saturday [July 12] and continue for three to four days. — Abul Kalam Mallik meteorologist at Dhaka Met office

Torrential rain triggered by an active monsoon and a depression in the Bay of Bengal yesterday left thousands stranded in the country's low-lying coastal districts.

People suffered due to waterlogging in Cox's Bazar, Patuakhali, Feni, Bhola, Barishal, and Khulna, report our local correspondents. Flash floods were reported in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) officials, the active monsoon has been causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, and Barisal divisions over the past few days.

"The country will experience heavy rainfall in many places today. However, rainfall is likely to decrease in the next two days. The intensity will rise again from Saturday [July 12] and continue for three to four days," said Dr Abul Kalam Mallik, a meteorologist at BMD.

BMD has also issued a landslide warning for people living in the hilly areas of Chattogram division.

In Cox's Bazar, heavy rain submerged more than 80 villages, leaving thousands stranded. According to BMD, the district recorded 694mm of rainfall over the past seven days.

Among the six upazilas of the district, Teknaf has been hit the hardest. Around 40 villages were flooded, marooning nearly 50,000 people, according to local officials.

Several villages in Whykong, Hnila, Teknaf Sadar, and Sabrang Baharchhara Union, along with parts of Teknaf municipality, have gone under water.

"We are monitoring the situation and staying in touch with the locals," said Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sheikh Ehessan Uddin.

On Saint Martin's Island, multiple villages reported seawater intrusion due to tidal surges and rough seas.

In Ukhiya, runoff from nearby hills triggered flash floods in around 16 villages, affecting approximately 10,000 people, said UNO Kamrul Hossain Chowdhury.

Floodwaters also entered refugee camps 3, 7, 12, and 22, affecting nearly 15,000 residents. NGOs are assessing the damage and providing relief, he added.

In Ramu, water from the swollen Bakkhali river flooded around 1,000 homes in 10–12 villages of Fatekharkul, Rajarkul, and Sreekul unions, as well as Banglabazar and Khurulia of Jhilongja union under Cox's Bazar Sadar.

Meanwhile, the Matamuhuri overflowed due to heavy rain, inundating more than 2,000 homes in Chakaria and Pekua upazilas. Across these three upazilas, at least 10,000 people have been marooned.

Md Salauddin Ahmed, sub-divisional engineer of the Cox's Bazar Water Development Board, said parts of embankments in Moheshkhali and Kutubdia have been damaged by strong water surges, and repairs are underway.

Feni recorded 233mm of rainfall in 24 hours till yesterday afternoon.

Fulgazi UNO Fahriya Islam said the swollen Muhuri river devoured part of the road connecting Fulgazi Bazar and Rajeshpur, and two shops were washed away.

A local BMD official said the Muhuri was flowing 77cm above the danger level, raising the risk of flash floods in adjacent low-lying areas.

Officials said the inclement weather forced most schools in the district to suspend classes and examinations yesterday.

Incessant rain since Monday afternoon has flooded most streets in the district headquarters. Daily wage earners have been hit hard.

"We suffered immensely during last year's floods. If such a situation recurs, I don't know how we will survive," said Balayet Hossain, an auto-rickshaw driver.

Life in Patuakhali town was also severely disrupted yesterday as continuous downpour over the past 24 hours submerged most parts under knee-deep water.

According to Md Rahat of the Patuakhali Met Office, 241.4mm of rainfall was recorded in 24 hours, the highest in four years.

Students and office-goers faced hardship as they waded through floodwaters, with most battery-run rickshaws and vehicles staying off the roads.

Patuakhali Municipality Administrator Md Jewel Rana said he and his team had been working since morning to keep sluice gates and drainage channels functional.

"Heavy rainfall and high river levels are delaying water outflow, but we're trying to manage the situation," he added.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has suspended vessel operations on 30 routes from Bhola.

Riad Hossain, port officer at the Bhola river terminal, said services would remain suspended until the weather improves.

According to official sources, the district recorded 132.6mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

In Monpura, UNO Likhan Bonik said all four unions of the upazila have been submerged under up to two feet of water.

In Barishal, intermittent rain lashed the city since early yesterday. The local meteorological office recorded 83.1mm of rainfall in 24 hours. Low-lying areas in the city, including Palashpur, Amanatganj, Rupatoli, and Bottola, have been inundated.

Tajul Islam, sub-assistant engineer of the Water Development Board (WDB) in Barishal, said while most rivers in the division have swelled, the Meghna at Tajumuddin point and the Hizla river have crossed the danger level.

In Khulna, incessant rainfall for the last few days, caused by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, has severely disrupted daily life.

According to the Khulna BMD office, the city recorded 90mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

The downpour caused widespread waterlogging in areas such as Tutpara, Royal Mor, Mistripara, and Ahsan Ahmed Road, forcing people to wade through flooded streets.

The rainfall is likely to continue for the next two days across Khulna and surrounding districts, the local met office said.