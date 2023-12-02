Natural disaster
Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 2, 2023 09:36 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 2, 2023 10:26 AM

Natural disaster

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts of Bangladesh

earthquake in sylhet

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Bangladesh this morning, the United States Geological Survey said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake jolted different parts of the country including Dhaka around in Ramganj of Cumilla at 9:35am, Meteorologist Rubayet Kabir of Bangladesh Meteorological Department told The Daily Star.

Bangladesh's preparedness for a major earthquake
How prepared are we for a major earthquake?

The quake had a depth of 10 kilometres with the epicentre about 8 kilometres east-northeast of Ramganj, according o the USGS.

Tremors were also reported from Chattogram, Sirajganj, Narsingdi, Sylhet, Khulna, Chandpur, Madaripur, Rajshahi, and Brahmanbaria districts.

However, according to a notification from Android Earthquake Alerts System, the earthquake was estimated to be a 5.2 magnitude one.

earthquake
push notification