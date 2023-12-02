Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts of Bangladesh

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Bangladesh this morning, the United States Geological Survey said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake jolted different parts of the country including Dhaka around in Ramganj of Cumilla at 9:35am, Meteorologist Rubayet Kabir of Bangladesh Meteorological Department told The Daily Star.

The quake had a depth of 10 kilometres with the epicentre about 8 kilometres east-northeast of Ramganj, according o the USGS.

Tremors were also reported from Chattogram, Sirajganj, Narsingdi, Sylhet, Khulna, Chandpur, Madaripur, Rajshahi, and Brahmanbaria districts.

However, according to a notification from Android Earthquake Alerts System, the earthquake was estimated to be a 5.2 magnitude one.