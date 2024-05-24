Landslide in Papua New Guinea village kills about 100

Says ABC

People gather at the site of a landslide in Maip Mulitaka in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province on May 24, 2024. Local officials and aid groups said a massive landslide struck a village in Papua New Guinea's highlands on May 24, with many feared dead. Photo: AFP

A landslide in a remote village in northern Papua New Guinea (PNG) killed about 100 people, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) said today.

Residents scaled huge rocks, scattered among tree trunks and debris left by the landslide as they assessed the damage, in pictures on social media.

Bodies are being recovered after the landslide hit the village of Kaokalam in the province of Enga at about 3 am, the broadcaster said.

Reuters could not independently verify the death toll. No further details were immediately available.

PNG government officials and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Media in the Pacific island nation said the landslide has impacted operations at the Porgera gold mine, operated by Barrick Gold, through Barrick Niugini Ltd, its joint venture with China's Zijin Mining.

Barrick Gold did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.