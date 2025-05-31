Koyra upazila: Damaged embankment puts 15,000 at risk

An embankment of the Kopotakkho river in Koyra has collapsed

Every year, as clouds gather over Khulna, so does a familiar sense of dread. Weak and poorly maintained embankments -- meant to protect riverside communities -- give way to tidal surges, leaving thousands displaced and farmlands submerged. In many parts of Koyra, Dacope, Paikgachha, and Batiaghata upazilas, the collapse of embankments has become a recurring tragedy.

Like every year, an embankment of the Kopotakkho river in Koyra has collapsed, exposing thousands of residents to the threat of flooding.

Yesterday morning, around 300 metres of embankment under Polder 13-14/2 collapsed in five points near Harinkhola village. At least 15,000 people from Harinkhola, Koyra-2, Gobra, Ghatakhali, Madinabad, and parts of the Koyra upazila sadar are now at immediate risk.

According to residents, Thursday night's high tide rose nearly four feet above normal levels. As the tide receded early Friday, cracks and sudden collapses appeared along the embankment. Geo-bags and large blocks of earth previously placed by the Water Development Board were swallowed by the river.

Locals said the outer layers of soil had been washed away, exposing sand inside the embankment. As waves continued to crash against the weakened structure, further erosion seemed imminent.

"If we don't act now, the damage will be irreversible," said Rabiul Hawladar, a resident of Harinkhola. "The embankment, constructed just three and a half years ago, is already collapsing. We need concrete blocks along the riverbank to prevent this," he added.

The affected portion, built in 2021 at a cost of Tk 10 crore, was once considered one of the strongest embankments in the area. But the quality of construction has now come under question.

"It was supposed to be the most resilient structure in Koyra," said Billal Hossain, a resident of Gobra village. "But what we got was a weak embankment that couldn't even withstand a seasonal tide. The damage is spreading, and we fear worse is yet to come."

According to BWDB, at least 20 points in Koyra's Kathkata, Shekher Kona, Tetultola Char, Harinkhola, Ghatakhali, Dashalia, and Moheshpur are classified as highly vulnerable. Similar conditions exist in Kamarkhola of Paikgachha upazila and Sutor Khali and Botbonia of Dacope upazila.

Bidesh Ranjan Mridha, former president of the Koyra Development Coordination Committee, said life in the coastal belt has been significantly altered by repeated cyclones.

"People's livelihoods have changed. Ponds once filled with fresh water now hold saline water. Crop yields have dropped. And yet, many embankments remain dangerously weak. That's why even small storms now lead to flooding and displacement," he said.

According to BWDB in Khulna Division-2, around 15km of the 365.24km of dam in the zone are in vulnerable condition.

Besides, 20km of the 630km flood protection embankment in Koyra, Dacope, Paikgachha, and Batiaghata upazilas are at risk of collapse, confirmed sources within BWDB, Khulna Division-2.

Ashraful Alam, executive engineer of BWDB Khulna, said tidal levels rose unusually high from Thursday, causing erosion at Harinkhola and water to overflow the embankment at Choukuni area.

"Our sub-assistant engineers have visited the sites and are placing geo-bags to prevent further collapse. Full-scale repair work will begin soon through contractors," he added.

He also said the government has allocated nearly Tk 1,200 crore for constructing sustainable embankments in two unions of Koyra, and work is currently under way. Gradually, all unions in the upazila will be brought under this project.