Heavy rainfall triggers landslides in Rangamati

No reports of casualties

Continuous rainfall triggered by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has led to some reports of landslides in various parts of Rangamati.

However, no casualties were reported in the incidents.

According to the district administration, 29 areas in Rangamati have been identified as vulnerable, and 26 shelters have been prepared to accommodate affected residents. Several families have already taken refuge, with authorities providing food assistance.

Photo: Rikors Chakma

The Rangamati Meteorological Office recorded 140.2mm of rainfall between 6:00am Thursday and 6:00am Friday. While, 48mm of rain was recorded between 6:00am and 6:00pm Friday, according to senior weather observer Kachhi Nu Marma.

On Friday morning, a landslide was reported in Bhedbhedi Youth Development area, though no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, a Krishnachura tree collapsed in the Server Station area, temporarily blocking the Rangamati-Chattogram road. Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel swiftly cleared the debris, restoring traffic flow.

Smaller landslides were also reported along the Rangamati-Chattogram highway, with road department teams working to remove the debris.

Executive Engineer Sabuj Chakma of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) Rangamati Division said while there were no major landslides, minor incidents have been promptly addressed.

"Our teams are actively working to ensure road safety," he said.

Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Habib Ullah assured that all necessary precautions have been taken to protect lives and property.

"Our top priority is ensuring that no lives are lost. We have already held meetings with disaster management committees across all ten upazilas and are fully prepared to respond accordingly."