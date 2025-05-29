Natural disaster
Our Correspondent, Sylhet
Thu May 29, 2025 09:20 PM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 11:09 PM

Flood alert for north-east as water levels rise in major rivers

FFWC opens 24-hour control room to monitor Sylhet, Sunamganj, Feni and nearby districts
Our Correspondent, Sylhet
Thu May 29, 2025 09:20 PM Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 11:09 PM
flood alert in Bangladesh
Photo: Star/File

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) has issued alerts for possible flooding in parts of north-eastern Bangladesh following heavy rainfall triggered by a seasonal depression over the Bay of Bengal.

A 24-hour control room has been set up at the FFWC under the Bangladesh Water Development Board to monitor the evolving flood situation, particularly in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Feni, and Netrokona.

Rivers in the region, including the Muhuri in Feni, Sari-Gowain in Sylhet, Jadukata in Sunamganj, Manu and Dhalai in Moulvibazar, Khowai in Habiganj, and Someshwari in Netrokona, are expected to rise over the next three days.

According to the FFWC's bulletin, water levels in these rivers may cross danger levels within the next two days, leading to flooding in surrounding low-lying areas.

The control room will be headed by Executive Engineer Sarder Udoy Raihan, who urged all relevant offices to remain in close coordination with the centre.

"The current conditions are likely to persist for two to three more days. Some areas may see temporary flooding, but we don't expect it to last long," Udoy told The Daily Star.

 
