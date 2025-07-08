Flash flood likely in Feni as Muhuri river swells amid heavy rains: FFWC

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Muhuri basin over next 24 hours

The water level of the Muhuri river in Feni district may reach the danger level within the next 24 hours, raising the risk of temporary flash floods in adjacent low-lying areas, according to the latest forecast from the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

Due to the influence of a low-pressure system over the northwestern Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the Muhuri basin over the next 24 hours.

This will be followed by moderate to moderately heavy rainfall over the next two days.

The FFWC said water levels of the Feni, Muhuri, Halda, Sangu, and Matamuhuri rivers in Chattogram Division are currently rising and may continue to rise over the next 24 hours.

They are expected to remain stable in the subsequent 48 hours. Besides, the Gomti river's level remains unchanged.

The water levels of the country's major rivers are still flowing below the danger mark, according to FFWC.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system is also witnessing a rising trend that may persist for the next three days before starting to recede. These rivers are expected to continue flowing below the danger level during this period.

The Ganges and Padma rivers are experiencing a gradual rise in water levels, which may continue for the next five days.

However, they too are projected to remain below the danger level.

Meanwhile, higher-than-normal tidal activity is prevailing in the coastal rivers of Barisal, Khulna, and Chattogram divisions.

These elevated tides are likely to persist for another day, contributing to waterlogging in some areas.

In August 2024, heavy rainfall, coupled with a surge of water released from a dam in India's Tripura, resulted in severe flooding that claimed over 70 lives and affected 11 districts in northeastern and southeastern Bangladesh.