Earthquake Least prepared as spectre of big one looms

Frequent earthquakes are a sign that a mega shock may be in the offing, experts say, but the densely-populated capital seems to be the least prepared for such an event.

As yesterday morning's 5.6-magnitude tremor triggered widespread panic at least 76 garment workers and a Dhaka University student were injured while fleeing buildings.

Seismic activities often occur near Dhaka as the city sits close to a geological fault line, but due to the lack of preparedness, a major tremor will be catastrophic.

Almost 100 quakes, mostly 3.0- to 4.5-magnitude minor jolts, hit Bangladesh this year, but five of those were magnitude 5 and above, according to data from the US Geological Survey (USGS) and India Meteorological Department.

Epicentres of eight of the tremors were within Bangladesh. Yesterday's quake which was highest on the Richter scale in recent years struck at a depth of 10km near Ramganj upazila of Lakshmipur, according to the USGS.

The location is 86 km south east of the BMD Seismic Centre in Dhaka's Agargaon.

"These are matters of great concern," says Syed Humayun Akhter, a former professor of geology at Dhaka University.

"Bangladesh is actually sitting on a subduction zone. Our research shows that the energy accumulated in the plates may cause a more than 8-magnitude earthquake, and the energy can get released anytime. All the recent tremors along the fault line is an indication of it," he adds.

A mega shock is almost inevitable, he says, urging the government to focus on short-term preparedness programmes that can begin with educating people about ways to survive and lower damage during a convulsion.

"The government is taking preparations. But proper preparation takes a very long time. That's why awareness programmes alongside long-term preparedness initiatives are needed."

According to Prof Mehedi Ahmed Ansary, who teaches civil engineering at the Buet, an earthquake of over magnitude 7.0 happened in 1869. The tremor is known as the Cachar earthquake.

In this region, there is a history of major earthquakes, and it has been over 150 years since that one.