Depression over Bay intensifies into cyclonic storm Michaung

The deep depression over the southwest Bay and adjoining area has intensified into cyclonic storm Michaung.

"The deep depression over southwest Bay and adjoining areas moved northwestwards and intensified into cyclonic storm Michaung over the same area," said the special bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

All maritime ports have been advised to keep distant warning signal no two hoisted.

Rain or thundershowers is likely over the southern and central part of the country during the first half of the period over the next five days.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country today. Light fog may occur at places over the northern parts during late night till morning.

Cyclonic storm Michaung (Migiaum) over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas moved morthwestwards further and now lies over the same area. It was centred at 12:00pm today about 1,570km southwest of Chattogram port, 1,525km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1,453km southwest of Mongla port and 1,440km southwest of Payra port, said another Met office bulletin.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54km of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 88 kph in gusts or squalls.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.