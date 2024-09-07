Brahmanbaria: Flood incurs Tk 219cr loss in agriculture, fisheries sectors

The photo was taken from Brahmanbaria recently. Photo: Collected

The recent severe flooding in Brahmanbaria's Sadar, Akhaura, Kasba and Bijoynagar upazilas has heavily damaged the agricultural and fisheries sectors.

Flood-affected people are anxious now about their future after losing everything including their houses in the flood.

The extent of damage to local fish farms and croplands is becoming apparent after the floodwaters receded.

According to district administration, the flood has caused an estimated loss of about Tk 219.49 crore in fisheries and agricultural sectors in four upazilas.

While visiting Akhaura upazila's Ayrol village, this correspondent found that local farmers are removing damaged crop saplings and foliage after the water receded. They are trying to prepare the field again and turn around.

However, the farmers of these Indian bordering areas are worried about whether they will get a good harvest in the future or not.

Abul Hossain, a farmer of Bayek Union under Kasba upazila, planted summer beans and lady's finger spending Tk 70,000 on his 70 decimal of land.

All his crops were destroyed by the sudden onrush of water, he told this correspondent.

"I have no idea how can I move ahead with this loss. The flood has left me with nothing," he said.

Sushant Saha, deputy director of Brahmanbaria Agricultural Extension Department, said the agriculture sector suffered the most. The loss in this sector is Tk 200 crore.

Due to long-term accumulation of water, the plants of summer beans, lady's finger, bitter gourd, ribbed gourd and yardlong bean have rotted in fields, he said.

The lands made for tomatoes have been destroyed. Seedlings intended for planting Ropa Aman have also destroyed, the officer added.

According to the information provided by DAE office, 38,916 metric tons of crops of 8,326 hectares of land have been damaged by this sudden onrush of floodwaters. The total amount of damage to winter vegetables and seedlings of paddy is more than Tk 200 crore.

This official also added that 16,000 farmers of Kasba, Akhaura and Bijoynagar upazila have been provided Ropa Aman seeds and pesticides by the government after the shortage of saplings in the flood-affected areas. Fertilizer will also be given to the farmers in a few days.

Rounak Jahan, acting fisheries officer of Brahmanbaria district said, "A total of 1,188 ponds -- 834 in Akhaura, 200 in Kasba, 145 in Brahmanbaria Sadar and 10 ponds in Bijoynagar -- have been washed away by the flood water, which stood for Tk 19. 49 crore.

The fisheries department investigated the losses in the field level and prepared a report and sent it to the head office of the Ministry of Relief and Disaster Management and the Directorate of Fisheries.

"If there is any assistance from the ministry to rehabilitate the victims, compensation will be given to the affected farmers on a priority basis considering the extent of the damage," she added.