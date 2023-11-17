4 killed in Teknaf mud wall collapse

Four members of a family were killed when a mud wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila early this morning.

The incident took place in the Panirchhara area under Morichyaghona in Hnila Union of the upazila, around 3:00am, said the chairman of the union Rashed Mahmud Ali.

The deceased are Anwara Begum (50), wife of Fakir Mohammad of the area, her son Shahidul Mostafa (20), daughters Nilufa Yasmin (15) and Sadia Begum (11), said the chairman.

A local named Rashed Mahmud said due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, incessant rain hit the area since Thursday morning.

The rain weakened the wall and then it collapsed on the victims, he said.

Rashed said, Fakir Mohammad, who escaped the incident, built the house himself with mud recently.

Adnan Chowdhury, Upazila Nibahi Officer (UNO) of Teknaf, confirmed the incident saying the bodies have been recovered.

Arrangements are being made under the government's management for their burial. Chairman of UP and an official from Upazila Parishad have been sent to the spot, he said.