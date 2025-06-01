1.7km embankments in Cox’s Bazar damaged due to deep depression

The damaged portions include 905 meters in Maheshkhali, 695 meters in Kutubdia, and 100 meters in Bharuakhali

At least 1,700 meters of embankments in Cox's Bazar have been damaged by tidal surges due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, flooding low-lying areas and affecting thousands of families.

Residents living near the embankments on Maheshkhali and Kutubdia are in fear as the tides, which began rising on Thursday due to the deep depression, continue to swell, locals said.

Mohammad Nurul Islam, executive engineer of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Cox's Bazar said the damaged portions include 905 meters in Maheshkhali, 695 meters in Kutubdia, and 100 meters in Bharuakhali under Chakaria upazila.

To temporarily block the tidal water during the monsoon, the authorities have requested Tk 2.5 crore in emergency funds to install geo-tubes at the breached embankments in Kutubdia, he said.

Meanwhile, after six days of suspension due to rough seas, boat services on the Teknaf-Saint Martin's Island route resumed today.

Fayezul Islam, acting chairman of Saint Martin Union Parishad, said, "One trawler reached the island this morning carrying essential goods and some residents. However, sea levels are rising again. The people of the island are in a lot of distress."

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sheikh Ehsan Uddin said that after six days of disruption due to bad weather, trawlers carrying passengers and cargo have resumed operations on the Teknaf-Saint Martin route today.

He also said passengers and essential supplies have started returning to the island. This morning, two trawlers left Teknaf's Khayukkhali canal for the island.

"We are maintaining constant contact with Saint Martin due to its isolation, and local public representatives have been instructed to remain alert," the UNO added.