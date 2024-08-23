13 dead, over 44 lakh affected as country reels from floods

Two women among the dead, says disaster management ministry

The ongoing floods in Bangladesh have claimed the lives of 13 people, with more than 44 lakh people affected across 11 districts, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief said today.

Md Kamrul Hasan, secretary of the ministry, told a press conference at the Secretariat that the situation has become severe, particularly in Feni, with Chattogram, Cumilla, Noakhali, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Brahmanbaria, Lakshmipur, Khagrachari, and Cox's Bazar also grappling with extensive flooding.

Vast areas of 77 upazilas have gone under water, impacting 584 unions and municipalities. Over 8,87,000 families are suffering from the devastation.

The secretary confirmed that 13 people have lost their lives, including two women. The casualties include four from Cumilla, one from Feni, two from Chattogram, one from Noakhali, one from Brahmanbaria, one from Lakshmipur, and three from Cox's Bazar.

In response to the crisis, the government established 3,160 shelters, where 1,88,739 people have taken refuge. Additionally, 637 medical teams have been deployed to provide essential healthcare services to the flood-affected regions.

To support those in need, the ministry has distributed Tk 3.52 crore in cash, 20,150 tonnes of rice, and 15,000 food packets. The secretary assured that adequate relief supplies are available across all districts to manage the ongoing disaster.