Natural disaster
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Aug 23, 2024 04:54 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 23, 2024 06:21 PM

Most Viewed

Natural disaster

13 dead, over 44 lakh affected as country reels from floods

Two women among the dead, says disaster management ministry
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Aug 23, 2024 04:54 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 23, 2024 06:21 PM

The ongoing floods in Bangladesh have claimed the lives of 13 people, with more than 44 lakh people affected across 11 districts, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief said today.

Md Kamrul Hasan, secretary of the ministry, told a press conference at the Secretariat that the situation has become severe, particularly in Feni, with Chattogram, Cumilla, Noakhali, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Brahmanbaria, Lakshmipur, Khagrachari, and Cox's Bazar also grappling with extensive flooding.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Vast areas of 77 upazilas have gone under water, impacting 584 unions and municipalities. Over 8,87,000 families are suffering from the devastation.

The secretary confirmed that 13 people have lost their lives, including two women. The casualties include four from Cumilla, one from Feni, two from Chattogram, one from Noakhali, one from Brahmanbaria, one from Lakshmipur, and three from Cox's Bazar.

In response to the crisis, the government established 3,160 shelters, where 1,88,739 people have taken refuge. Additionally, 637 medical teams have been deployed to provide essential healthcare services to the flood-affected regions.

To support those in need, the ministry has distributed Tk 3.52 crore in cash, 20,150 tonnes of rice, and 15,000 food packets. The secretary assured that adequate relief supplies are available across all districts to manage the ongoing disaster.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Flood relief: Govt announces details of chief adviser's relief fund

3h ago
Coast guard rescue operations in Feni

Coast guard launches rescue and relief operations for Feni flood victims

5h ago

DGHS issues eight directives for flood-hit areas

17h ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

এমন ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় বহু বছর দেখেনি কেউ

‘ব্যক্তি উদ্যোগে অনেকে আসছেন আবার অনেক প্রতিষ্ঠান থেকেও টাকা ও প্রয়োজনীয় জিনিসপত্র কার্টনে কার্টনে পাঠানো হচ্ছে।'

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বন্যা: ফ্লাইট ধরতে না পারা যাত্রীদের টিকিট বিনামূল্যে রি-ইস্যু করতে এয়ারলাইনসকে চিঠি

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification