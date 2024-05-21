Developed countries failed to fulfill commitments on climate change: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed frustration that the developed countries are not fulfilling their commitments on climate change issues.

The prime minister said this to visiting Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong during a meeting at her official residence Gono Bhaban, according to PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam.

"She was a bit frustrated (due to the non-fulfillment of developed countries commitment on climate change issue)," Nazrul said.

The premier told the Australian minister that the Bangladesh government has formed the Climate Trust Fund with its own resources.

"We did not sit idle (waiting for the developed countries). We have created our own Climate Trust Fund to save our people; we are trying from our side," she said.

Hasina said Bangladesh is vulnerable to climate change as it is often hit by cyclones and floods.

Talking about Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh and the Israeli aggression on Palestine, she said Bangladesh is against any sort of war or conflict.

"We want discussion and dialogue for resolving every conflict," she said.

She said Bangladesh is trying to resolve the Rohingya issue through bilateral negotiations to send them back to their homeland in Myanmar.

Hasina mentioned that although Bangladesh has requested international assistance in this regard, there has been no significant progress in the repatriation efforts.

The prime minister said the government is setting up 100 economic zones across the country to host industries for creating jobs.

"Australian entrepreneurs can invest in there and make a profit by availing the investment-friendly facilities of the country," she said.

She sought Australian assistance in sharing its advanced agricultural technology.

The prime minister said currently some 90,000 people of Bangladesh origin are living in Australia and they are contributing to the country's economy.

She requested the Australian foreign minister to take steps to allow more Bangladeshi students in their country.

The Australian foreign minister emphasised on further strengthening and deepening existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Penny Wong arrived in Dhaka today on a two-day official visit to strengthen bilateral relations with Bangladesh and find ways to boost cooperation for regional peace, prosperity, and security.