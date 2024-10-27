Action needed to keep global warming in check

Speakers tell seminar

The earth will no longer be habitable if global warming exceeds 2 degrees Celsius in the year 2100. There will be no point discussing climate finance at that point, said speakers at a seminar in the capital yesterday.

A new UN Environment Programme report has warned that if current policies continue, global temperatures could rise by a catastrophic 3.1 degrees Celsius by the end of this century.

Therefore, the main focus of all government delegations should be to reduce carbon emissions by 42 percent before 2030, speakers added.

The remarks were made at a seminar organised on the eve of the 29th Climate Conference (COP29) which will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

It was organised by EquityBD at the CIRDAP Auditorium in Dhaka yesterday.

The co-hosting organisations were COAST Foundation, CDP, CPRD, AOSED, BCJF, Manusher Jonno Foundation and CSRL.

Md Shamsuddoha of Center for Participatory Research and Development, also a member of the government delegation at COP29, said no definition of climate finance has been set. As a result, all money -- including loans and investments -- from rich countries that are responsible for climate change to poor and affected countries, continues to be called climate finance.

The aid money was not given through the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), but was channelled through various financial institutions including the World Bank, he added.

Dharitri Kumar Sarkar of the Ministry of Environment and Forests said today's discussion and recommendations will be added to the position paper prepared by the Bangladesh government for COP29.

Abul Hasan from the COAST Foundation said in order to make climate funding need-based and realistic, recipient countries must submit their realistic needs.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury from EquityBD said at least 75 percent of climate finance should be managed through the UNFCCC.

MD Ahsanul Wahed, deputy programme manager of MJF, Dr Fazle Rabbi from Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation, Syed Aminul Haque from COAST Foundation and Ziaul Haque Mukta from Campaign for Sustainable Rural Livelihoods also spoke.