Workshop at Sundarbans to promote environmentally conscious filmmaking

A 15-day residential filmmaking workshop is set to begin in the world's largest mangrove forest and Unesco recognised world heritage – the Sundarbans in Bangladesh.

International Academy of Film and Media (IAFM) organised the workshop, titled, "2nd ECO Film Lab: An International Film Residency program", aimed to focus on environmentally conscious filmmaking and practical skills development.

Starting from March 19, the 15-day event will involve five days of online sessions with global film professionals and ten days of physical lab on-site under the residency mentorship, with participants divided into three groups.

This intensive mentorship programme has been undertaken to amplify sustainable film production practice as well as the Green Filming initiative.

Six to nine participants in three groups will make three short films based on the Sundarbans, centring on human, nature, and climate change thematic approach followed by scriptwriting, project presentation, shooting preparation, and film production. Renowned Indian filmmaker Pushpendra Singh will mentor the aspiring filmmakers.

The editing of the films produced during the workshop will be conducted at the American Film Institute, Lodz Film School, and Don Bosco International Media Academy (DBIMA) in France. Additionally, one filmmaker will be awarded a year-long scholarship for making a feature-film on the Sundarbans.

Two selected individuals will get the opportunity to obtain higher education at the Don Bosco International Media Academy in Paris and the prestigious Raindance Film School London.

Interested participants can register through the International Academy of Film and Media's website and Facebook page.

