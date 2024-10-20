Will not continue acting much longer: Ahona

The small screen actress Ahona Rahman starrer fiction "Probashir Stree" was released on YouTube when the nation was concerned about the flood victims. During that time, the production company and the cast decided not to run any promotional campaign for the project. Yet, the Ziauddin Alam-directed project received a great response from the audience.

Actress Ahona Rahman shared this incident at a press conference on "Probashir Stree", held yesterday. At the same event, Ahona told The Daily Star that she will not continue acting for much longer. "If I had the opportunity to start my work life again, I wouldn't be actress Ahona Rahman. I feel like I have spent a lot of time in this field, so now I should consider focusing on something else."

While the actress didn't directly confirm if she's stepping away from acting or reveal her future plans — she hinted that she now wants to give newcomers the opportunity to showcase their talents. "We have so many new talents in the industry, and they should be given enough chances as well. Also, I am thinking of being more selective about the roles I choose in the future."

Regarding the drama "Probashir Stree", Ahona said, "This project is based on a true story. The story is familiar to all of us. This drama has reached five million views, but if we count both before and after its re-upload, in reality, over 10 million people have already watched it."

She also explained the reason behind re-uploading the project. "None of us promoted it when it was released initially, because all of us as a nation were concerned about the flood crisis, yet many people watched it. I am very happy with the love they have shown throughout," she said.