‘What’s the point?’: ‘Harry Potter’ film director questions HBO reboot

Chris Columbus, the director who launched the Harry Potter franchise on screen, has voiced doubts about HBO's upcoming television reboot. Speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, Columbus said that after seeing set photos of Nick Frost as Hagrid, he was struck by a familiar detail.

"So, I'm seeing these photographs… and Nick Frost is wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: What's the point?" Columbus remarked. "I thought the costumes and everything were going to be different, but it is more of the same."

Columbus cast the late Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid in "The Sorcerer's Stone" (2001) and "The Chamber of Secrets" (2002). While he admitted it was flattering to see his original design echoed on screen, he also described the experience as unsettling. "It's very flattering, because I'm like, that's exactly the Hagrid costume we designed. But it's weird, bizarre. Robbie and I were very close, so seeing someone else step into that was emotional."

The director, who also helmed "Home Alone" and "Mrs Doubtfire", made clear he has no plans to return to the wizarding world. "I've done it, you saw my version… There's nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter," he told Variety. "I'm really proud of those films, the first three I was involved with, but I've moved on."

Columbus did acknowledge one strength of HBO's long-form adaptation: the scope to include details omitted from the original films, such as Peeves the poltergeist.

Nick Frost, who now takes on the role of Hagrid, has also said he will not merely imitate Coltrane. Speaking to Collider, he described the half-giant as "a lovely, lost, violent, funny, warm child," and said the television format would allow him to explore more nuance in the character.

HBO's "Harry Potter" series is currently in production and slated for release in 2027.

While Columbus questions the point of revisiting familiar ground, the series promises to give fans something new: one full season for each book, offering space to bring in characters and subplots left out of the films.