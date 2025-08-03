We’re being tagged ‘doshor’ or ‘dollar warriors,’ where do we go?: Sabnam Faria

Actor Sabnam Faria has sharply criticised Bangladesh's worsening political crisis, calling out both ruling and opposition parties for corruption, manipulation, and treating citizens like pawns in their battle for power ahead of the upcoming national election.

In a blunt social media post that quickly went viral, Faria wrote, "Born in a country where I don't even know who to seek justice from." She accused political leaders of looting public funds, silencing dissent, and engaging in staged outrage while the public suffers.

"Leaders of one of the political parties are running off with stolen money, the younger ones mourn online with offensive hashtags and the rest are busy fighting over extortion, donations, and exit strategies," she stated.

Faria said ordinary citizens have become mere spectators in a political circus: "We stay silent while watching this colourful farce. Speak up, and one side calls you a dollar-eating traitor, the other shouts, 'Why didn't you speak for 16 years?' Meanwhile, no country even wants to give us a visa anymore."

Her post ends with a plea: "Oh Allah, save our beloved motherland from the curse of politics."

This isn't the first time the actress has taken a stand. Known for speaking out on social issues, Faria's latest remarks strike a nerve amid growing public frustration over economic hardship, rising political instability, and a yet-to-be defined electoral system.