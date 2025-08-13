TV & Film
'Wednesday' Season 2 matches record-breaking debut with 50 million views

'Wednesday' Season 2 matches record-breaking debut with 50 million views
Netflix's hit series "Wednesday" has returned in force, with its second season drawing 50 million views within just five days of release. The gothic comedy, which premiered its latest episodes on August 4, matched the viewership of its first season's debut in November 2022.

Back then, Netflix ranked titles by hours viewed, reporting 341.1 million hours watched in the first five days. When adjusted for Season 1's six-hour-and-forty-nine-minute runtime, that equates to roughly 50.1 million views—almost identical to Season 2's launch numbers.

What makes this feat notable is that Season 2 launched with only four episodes, while Season 1 premiered all eight at once. The remaining episodes will drop on September 3, likely leading to another significant surge in views. 

Netflix has hinted that the staggered release could help propel Season 2 to break existing records, including its predecessor's status as the most popular English-language TV title in the platform's history.

Season 2 also broke a record for the highest number of countries where an English-language TV title ranked at the top in a week, topping the charts in 91 nations between August 4–10. 

The renewed attention even boosted Season 1 back into Netflix's Top 10 for the week, securing the second spot among English-language TV shows.

Related topic:
wednesday, 50 million views, five days of release, Netflix
