Web series on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s life in works

India's Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi continues to dominate headlines with his latest claims of planning the assassination of politician Baba Siddique and issuing new threats against actor Salman Khan.

Amidst these developments, reports suggest a web-series about the notorious criminal may soon be released.

According to News18, Jani Firefox Film Production is set to release a series titled "Lawrence - A Gangster Story", which will chronicle Bishnoi's life. The Indian Motion Pictures Association has already approved the title for the series, which will explore his rise to infamy. Despite being imprisoned since 2014, Bishnoi has gained notoriety for orchestrating a criminal network both in India and abroad.

Meanwhile, security around Salman Khan's residence has been heightened following new death threats demanding an extortion payment of Rs 5 crore. Mumbai Police confirmed that a threatening message was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp number, urging Khan to "settle his long-standing feud with Lawrence Bishnoi."

The sender, claiming to be affiliated with Bishnoi's gang, warned, "Don't take this lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and resolve his feud with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must pay Rs 5 crore. If the money isn't paid, Salman Khan's fate will be worse than Baba Siddique's."

This threat comes just days after Baba Siddique was killed in Mumbai on October 12. So far, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder.